GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person has died after a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer Friday morning.
The crash happened on White Horse Road at the ramp to US 123 around 6:30 a.m.
Troopers said the tractor trailer turned left in front of a Honda that was headed in the opposite direction and was struck by the Honda.
Troopers said the tractor trailer involved was hauling gasoline. No gasoline was spilled during the crash.
The driver of the Honda, a 63-year-old from Greenville, was entrapped in the car and died at the scene, troopers said.
The coroner has not yet released that driver's name.
Troopers said the truck driver was citing for failing to yield right of way.
