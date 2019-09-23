Landrum, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, we're told a pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car late Sunday night.
According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at the Spinx near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 11 just after 10 p.m.
According to troopers, the victim was trying to get inside of an unknown vehicle when it backed up, hitting her. While backing up, the unknown vehicle also backed into a 2004 Dodge pickup truck.
Troopers say the unknown car then sped away leaving the victim laying on the ground.
According to highway patrol, it is believed the victim arrived with the car that hit her and left her behind.
We're told the person was taken to Spartanburg Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
More news: This WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.