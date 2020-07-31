Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they were called to a fatal collision in Spartanburg County Thursday night.
Troopers say the accident happened on U.S. Hwy 221 north near Oaktree Road around 8:40 p.m., about one mile north of Spartanburg.
We're told a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, striking several trees.
Highway patrol says the driver was entrapped in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.
We're told the victim died on scene. The coroner has not released their name at this time.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
