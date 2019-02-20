GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said said a school bus driver has been cited after a crash that sent 21 people to the hospital.
The Abbeville County School District school bus crashed on October 19, 2018 into a wooded area along US 25 in Greenwood County.
Troopers said the bus ran off the road and down an embankment into the woods. The bus traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a fence, and traveled down the embankment.
SCHP also says among the injured was the driver. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt as of writing.
Superintendent Betty Jo Hall confirmed one of their buses was involved and students were on board at the time.
The school bus was returning from a field trip carrying fourth graders from Westwood Elementary School.
Hall said multiple students and four adults were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.
The injured students and adults were taken to Self Regional Hospital and Greenville Memorial.
A spokesperson from Greenville Memorial Hospital said three patients were taken there. One of those patients is being treated at the GHS Children's Hospital.
Self Regional Hospital said 16 children and 2 adults were being treated there after the crash. The patients there were all in stable condition. EMS transported some of the students and parents brought in others to have them checked out.
Troopers confirmed a total of 35 occupants were on board when the bus crashed, which included 5 chaperones.
Two other buses on the same field trip arrived back safely.
Hall said the students had been on a field trip to the Cherokee Indian Field in Gray Court, located on Warrior Creek Church Road.
A total of 94 fourth graders went on the trip.
Hall said on October 22 that all of the injured children had been released from the hospital but 12 did not return to school Monday.
The bus driver was placed on administrative leave while the SC Highway Patrol MAIT team investigated the crash.
On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 troopers announced that the driver, Donna Link had been cited for driving too fast for conditions.
The bus driver had been with the district for nearly one year prior to the crash, per the school district.
