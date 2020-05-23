SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person passed away after their scooter struck a curb late Friday night.
According to troopers, the accident occurred on Lindsey Ridge Road in Spartanburg County around 11:03 p.m.
Troopers say the driver of a 2019 Bintelli Scooter was traveling north along the roadway, when their vehicle struck a curb. The scooter reportedly overturned.
The driver was unfortunately killed. Their identity has not yet been released.
