Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers and emergency crews were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Greenville County just before midnight Wednesday night.
According to highway patrol, a moped was hit along South Batesville Road near Devenger Road. Troopers say the rider suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The mother of the moped driver, Elaine Williams, identified him as 27-year-old Justin Williams. Elaine said Justin is currently in the ICU and is in critical condition. Family members are begging for the driver to come forward.
Highway Patrol's MAIT team was called out to investigate the crash.
Troopers say the suspect vehicle is possibly a Land Rover. The vehicle may have damage to the front end and hood area.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 800-768-1503 or 864-241-1000.
