Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking for the public's help locating a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Oconee County.
According to troopers, the accident happened along Friendship Road near Sitton Mill Road on February 3 around 6:50 p.m.
Troopers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck between model years 2000-2007 of unknown color was traveling along Friendship Road when it hit and injured a pedestrian.
Highway patrols says the truck left the scene in an unknown direction but should exhibit damage on the passenger's side. Troopers say the passenger side mirror should also be missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SCHP at 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers of Oconee County at 888-CRIME-SC.
