GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)-Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are seeking information on a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian near Jones Ct. on Saturday.
According to SCHP, a Kia Optima was traveling west on the West Main St. Exit near Jones Ct. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, causing severe injuries.
Troopers say that the suspect vehicle then fled the scene. According to highway patrol, the incident happened Saturday night at around 11:50.
SCHP says that the make and model of the vehicle is believed to be a 2011-2015 Kia Optima that is either blue or gray in color. The vehicle could have damage to the front bumper and fender, according to troopers.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.
