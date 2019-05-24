Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner has released the name of the man killed in a crash that blocked I-85 South in Greenville County Friday morning.
The accident occurred around 8:22 a.m. between Highway 14 and Pelham Road.
All southbound lanes were blocked but reopened shortly after noon.
The crash involved a semi hauling two trailers and two other vehicles, the Greenville County coroner confirmed.
SCHP Trooper Joel Hovis says that the semi carrying the trailers collided with two vehicles in front of it when I-85 SB came to an unexpected stop.
As a result, one of the drivers of the two vehicles died. The other driver, and the driver of the semi were transported to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown.
The coroner later identified the victim killed in the crash as 38-year-old Charlie Johnson of Harold Smith Road in Woodruff. Johnson died at the scene.
