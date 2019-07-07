GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a person who was pulled over for a traffic stop in Greenville County ran away from the stop late Sunday night.
SCHP says the person was pulled over sometime before 11 p.m. on White Horse Road, near Broadway Drive. Details about what the stop entailed were limited as of writing, however.
We can confirm an active scene on Broadway Drive, near the Broadway Apartments. SCHP says details are still forthcoming, so stay-tuned for updates as we get them.
