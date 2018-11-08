GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are investigating a hit and run that left one man dead.
Troopers said the crash took place on Old Piedmont Road near Two Notch Road around 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Greenville County coroner said 53-year-old Eric Rosser White was driving north on a moped when he was struck by a vehicle.
The coroner said the vehicle left. White was pronounced dead on scene.
SCHP identified the driver of the vehicle as Jalen Shaquille Davis.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced on Thursday November 11 that with the help of the U.S. Marshals office and Greenville Police, 24-year-old Jalen Davis was apprehended and charged with reckless homicide and felony leaving the scene resulting in death.
