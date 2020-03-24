SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a man was arrested after a chase involving a stolen UHAUL truck in Spartanburg County.
Troopers said it began just after 6 a.m. Monday when troopers attempted to pull the truck over for a possible impaired driver.
The truck did not stop and a 3-mile chase ensued. It ended when troopers said the truck flipped on its side in the median of Highway 78.
The driver, Michael Chambers, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene, property damage, failure to stop for blue lights, no seat belt, open container, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by felon, providing false information, and no driver’s license.
