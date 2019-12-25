Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in Laurens County.
According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Mario Karice Suber from Laurens, died after a vehicle he was in ran off the side of I-385 near the 22 mile marker in the area of Fountain Inn.
We're told the crash happened around 2:20 a.m.
Troopers say a 2003 GMC Yukon SUV was traveling south on I-385 when it went off the left side of the road, the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned going off the right side of the road.
The coroner's office says Suber died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash. At this time, investigators are still working to determine if he was driving the vehicle or not.
Troopers say there were three other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash adding that none of them were injured.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT unit is investigating the crash.
