HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX CAROLINA) -- 2 people have died and 2 were injured after a traffic accident involving a bus in Hart County on Sunday morning, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers said a Ionosphere Tour Bus crashed into the side of a Jeep Liberty that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Knox Bridge Rd. and Hwy 59 around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said two juveniles in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.
The driver of the bus, James Patrick, 76, of Pendleton, died after the crash, troopers said.
Morgan Wilson, 18, also a passenger in the Jeep, also died as a result of the crash.
The coroner said Wilson was headed to Panama City with her grandmother.
Charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing, troopers said.
MORE NEWS - Woman to spend nearly 4 decades in prison for killing elderly woman while she slept
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.