Prosperity, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol said a 19-year-old has been arrested following a deadly hit and run wreck in Newberry County.
According to the highway patrol, around 11:04 p.m. Wednesday night, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 76 one mile west of Prosperity.
On Friday, troopers announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jesus Ramirez of Newberry.
Troopers said Ramirez was driving the 2013 Nissan Altima that struck the bicyclist.
The bicyclist died at the scene.
Troopers said Ramirez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.
