PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol confirmed one person has died after a wreck on SC 183 in Pickens County Friday afternoon, and later announced a teen is responsible for that death and the injury of two children.
The wreck happened at 12:22 p.m. near Vinland School Road.
The highway was blocked past 2:30 p.m., and as of writing the name of the deceased was not released.
SCHP later provided more details about what happened. Troopers say the Toyota carrying a driver and two children, aged 8 and 5 years old, was traveling south on the highway when a northbound Ford pickup driven by 19-year-old Andrew Brezeale of Easley crossed the center line, hitting the Toyota head-on.
The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt, as were the children. However, the driver was entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated. The children were injured and taken to a Greenville hospital for treatment, but the driver died on scene.
Troopers say Brezeale was also wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, but was charged for the crash. He was charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. As of writing, he remains jailed in the Pickens County Detention Center.
Bond for Brezeale was denied.
