FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a 17-year-old girl has died after a two-car crash along a rain-soaked road in Buncombe County Monday.
Troopers said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Christ School Road.
Troopers said Alexi Moffitt, 17, of Fletcher, NC was traveling east in a 2008 Honda Civic when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Chevy Silverado.
Moffitt died at the scene, troopers said.
The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with injuries.
“Troopers determined it was raining at the time of the collision and Ms. Moffitt was traveling to fast for the conditions,” Master Trooper Murico Stephens stated in a news release.
