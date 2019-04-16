SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that three people suffered minor injuries after a car hit an ATV.
According to troopers, the accident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday along Reidville Road.
Troopers say two people were on an ATV, attempting to turn left into a private drive, when a Mercedes made an improper pass.
The two vehicles collided, causing the driver of the ATV to be ejected.
All three people involved sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Mercedes was transported for further evaluation.
Troopers charged the driver of the Mercedes with improper passing.
