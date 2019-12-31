SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene in Spartanburg after collision reportedly resulted in a flipped ambulance.
The collision happened on Horseshoe Falls Road and Union Highway, just before 1:20 p.m.
Troopers reported that the 2013 ambulance vehicle was struck by a 2005 Kia SVU, resulting in the ambulance flipping over.
The Trinity Fire Chief said there were two occupants inside the ambulance, who had to be transported to Spartanburg Regional for injuries. Troopers also reported one passenger from the Kia was transported.
Thankfully, officials say their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
Along with Highway Patrol, the Spartanburg County Fire Department is on scene as well.
