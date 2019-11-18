LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - We're learning more on Monday about a hit-and-run accident that killed one person and injured two others on Sunday in Laurens County.
We've now learned that 17-month-old Ayvah Samuel was killed in that accident. We spoke to Ayvah's mother Kenyetta Samuel and Captain J.T. Morf with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Adrian Daniel Brown was driving a 1966 Dodge pickup west on Bellview Church Road around 6 p.m. It was at this time troopers say Brown struck three pedestrians. All three pedestrians were taken to Laurens Hospital via EMS, but Ayvah passed away after being transported.
Brown was charged with leaving the scene of a death, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury, and for driving under suspension.
The other two pedestrians who were injured included a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old juvenile.
