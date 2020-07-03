SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with Saluda Fire and Rescue asked drivers to avoid I-26 East between Hendersonville and Saluda on Friday after a crash Friday morning involving an overturned tractor trailer.
The wreck happened near the 61 mile marker.
Troopers said the tractor trailer driver died after the crash. The truck was hauling empty plastic bottles when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and then overturned.
No other vehicles were involved.
Troopers said one eastbound lane will be closed until the truck can be towed away and all the wreckage cleared.
Check the Saluda Fire & Rescue Facebook page for updates.
The NCDOT said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. and they expect the lane to be closed until at least 3 p.m.
No other details on the crash have been released.
