Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, troopers with the North Carolina State highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-26 around 9:43 p.m.
Troopers say a tractor trailer hauling potato chips crashed into a bridge rail and jackknifed in the eastbound lanes blocking the roadway near the 35 mile marker.
According to the highway patrol, the tractor trailer was exceeding safe speed limits in the rain when the truck lost control crashing into the rail.
Troopers say once the truck overturned, it caught fire and completely burned.
Troopers say the eastbound lanes were reopened about three hours later.
Highway patrol has charged the driver with exceeding safe speed.
