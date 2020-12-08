GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said all lanes are back open along I-85 southbound near Gaffney following a tractor trailer fire.
According to troopers, the accident happened near the 92 mile marker just south of Chesnee Highway around 10:46 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said two vehicles were involved.
Troopers said a tractor trailer headed south struck a Stay Alert truck that was legally parked in the left lane of the construction area.
The truck driver swerved to attempt to miss the Stay Alert truck and then hit the right crash barrier before swerving left and then hitting the media. That's when troopers said that tractor trailer caught fire.
No one was hurt.
