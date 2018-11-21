FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a crash on I-26 West is slowing traffic near Exit 40 on the busiest travel day of the year.
According to emergency dispatchers in Buncombe County, the crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said traffic was stopped and one tractor trailer driver was unable to stop the big rig in time. That tractor trailer hit the back of another semi, pushing it into the back of another vehicle, and that vehicle was also pushed into the car in front of it.
Troopers said so one was hurt and both sides of the interstate are still open.
FOX Carolina’s online traffic map showed traffic moving at the crawl in the area.
