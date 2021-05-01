GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say that they are responding to six car accidents on I-85 Southbound between Spartanburg County and Cherokee County.
Troopers say that the wrecks occurred between mile markers 82 91. They add that they are not aware of any fatalities at this time.
According to troopers, These vehicle accidents are causing a backup in traffic. It is advised that travelers avoid this area if possible.
We will update this story as more details are released.
