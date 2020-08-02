SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says at five different collisions near the line between Spartanburg and Cherokee counties left several drivers stuck on I-85 for a time Sunday night.
Troopers say the collisions caused the blockage around 8:30 p.m., stalling the flow of traffic in all southbound lanes near the exit to Battleground Road and to Cowpens. The jam was enough to cross the county line into Cherokee County and to require troopers to set up detours in both counties.
Traffic woes were mainly limited to the southbound lanes; there were two lanes on the northbound side that were closed, but SCDOT cameras at the time showed minimal impact to the flow of traffic.
SCHP is working to get more information on how the five collisions happened and contributed to the jam, which was unblocked just before 9 p.m. to get drivers back en route to their destinations. Stay tuned for updates.
