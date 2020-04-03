NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a big rig driver was arrested after leaving the scene of a collision that claimed one person's life.
Troopers said the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. Friday on I-26 East near Newberry.
A pickup towing a camper was legally parked in the emergency lane when troopers said a tractor trailer ran into the emergency lane, hitting the pickup and a person who was out of the vehicle tending to it.
The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers said the semi driver, Kendrick Coakley of Mount Pleasant, did not stop but was later tracked down.
Coakley was charged with leaving the scene involving death, driving too fast for conditions, and driving under suspension.
