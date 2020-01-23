Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash at Donaldson Center for a train that collided with an 18-wheeler.
We're told the accident happened just before 1 a.m. along Echelon Road near Perimeter Road.
Right now, details of the crash aren't available and we're working to find out if anyone was hurt.
Echelon Road was blocked for hours as crews removed the truck and train. The roadway reopened around 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning.
Troopers later advised that the train struck the trailer portion of the semi.
The truck's driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers said the truck driver was also cited for failing to yield right of way.
More news: Increasing clouds ahead of Friday rain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.