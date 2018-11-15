Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a truck driver has died after a tractor trailer struck a fallen tree in Laurens County Thursday morning.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m.
Troopers said the 2019 Freightliner was heading east when the truck struck the tree lying in the roadway.
The truck then ran off the road and struck a guardrail.
Troopers said the driver died at the scene.
The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.
