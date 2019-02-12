MACON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor trailer overturned and spilled down in embankment into a creek Tuesday.
It happened on US-64 near Buck Creek Road in Macon County. The road is currently closed so officials can try to retrieve the truck, Highway Patrol reports.
The driver sustained serious injuries, and was taken to Northeast Georgia hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, troopers say.
Troopers recommend taking either Buck Creek Road or NC Highway 106 to get around.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
