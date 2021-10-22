GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers need your help finding a truck involved with a recent hit-and-run, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The hit-and-run happened on Old Buncombe Road near Hawkins Court around 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, according to troopers.
The above truck allegedly hit and severely injured someone on a motorcycle while driving north on Old Buncombe Road.
The truck involved may have damage to the right front end and passenger fender.
If you know recognize the truck or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
