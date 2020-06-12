ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a truck driver was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions after a tractor trailer rollover crash on I-26 Friday morning near the Laurens and Spartanburg County line.
The wreck happened around 4:40 a.m.
Troopers said a truck hauling two trailers ran off the left side of the road, struck the median barrier and then the truck and the first trailer overturned. The second trailer remained upright.
No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
I-26 West has since reopened.
