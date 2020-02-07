GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people have died and three others were taken to an emergency room after a two-car collision in Greenwood County late Friday morning.
SCHP reports the collision on Old Laurens Road happened around 11:30 a.m. near Graham Drive, about 7 miles north of Greenwood. Troopers say the collision involved a 2003 Ford F-350 truck with a driver inside along with a 2017 Kia Sedan with four people inside: a driver, a passenger, and two unrestrained juvenile passengers.
Troopers say the truck was traveling south on Old Laurens Road while the sedan was traveling north. At some point, the sedan crossed the center line, hitting the truck head-on.
SCHP says the driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was then taken to a nearby emergency room for treatment. However, the driver and passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead on scene, and the two juveniles were taken to an emergency room for treatment.
The conditions of the truck driver and juvenile passengers were not immediately known. SCHP also did not indicate if the driver and passenger in the sedan were properly restrained.
The Greenwood County Coroner's office later identified the two killed as twin sisters: Kierra and Tierra Cunningham, both age 26 and both from Greenwood. The coroner has ruled their deaths as accidental and cause of death named as blunt force trauma.
