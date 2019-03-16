GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon that a two car collision ended when both vehicles hit a house on White Horse Road.
According to troopers, the accident occurred around 9:40 a.m. on White Horse Road near Parkdale Drive in Greenville.
Two cars, a 2014 Infinity SUV and a 1996 Ford pickup truck, were traveling south on White Horse Road when the driver of the truck made an improper lane change.
Troopers said the truck hit the SUV and both vehicles went off the right side of the roadway, hitting a the front of house!
Neither car had passengers, and both drivers were seatbelted. Though, troopers do say the two were possibly injured and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The driver of the truck was charged with improperly changing lanes.
