SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers need your help in finding who was responsible for a hit and run Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened on Stone Station Road near Wingo Road around 10:22 p.m., according to troopers.
An unknown vehicle was driving southbound on Stone Station Road when it hit two people.
One person was severely injured in the incident.
The vehicle will possibly have damage to the right front and/or passenger side.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
