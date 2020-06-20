GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver and passenger died on the scene of a collision Saturday afternoon in Greenwood County.
Troopers say it happened around 2:35 p.m. on US-25 near SC-67. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala carrying the driver and passenger killed was traveling south on US-25, while a Chevy Silverado with just a driver traveled north. SCHP says the collision happened when the Silverado crossed the center line, hitting the Impala.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, but the occupants in the Impala were entrapped and suffered from fatal injuries. The driver of the Silverado was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the collision.
As of writing, the Greenwood County Coroner's Office has not released the identities of the driver and passenger killed.
SCHP continues to investigate.
