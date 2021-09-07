PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a crash involving a truck and an older truck in Pickens County.
At 9:50 p.m., a 1997 Ford Ranger was heading northbound on SC 135 and attempting to turn on to Flat Rock Road, according to troopers. A Harley Davidson was heading southbound on SC 125 when it hit the passenger door of the truck as the truck was turning left.
Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle died at the hospital and the passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where they also died because of their injuries.
The Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victims at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Clemson Athletics announces guidelines and polices for 2021 home games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.