GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a septic tank truck collided with another vehicle and then overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened on Mountain View Road and SC 101, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the septic tank truck will be charged with a traffic violation, but nothing criminal, according to Highway Patrol.
