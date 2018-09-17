Conway, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said U.S. 501 was closed at Highway 76 in Marion County Monday morning.
Troopers said travelers to the beach should use U.S .301 in Pee Dee to Highway 38 east.
After being closed last night, U.S. 501 reopened Monday morning near Conway, S.C.
Monday the S.C. Department of Public Safety tweeted:
"US 501 and S.C. 22, south bound traffic will divert onto S.C. 22. You can use US 701 exit to go into Conway."
Monday morning, S.C. Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall was on scene as SCDOT maintenance workers worked to construct a barrier along the U.S. 501 bypass.
The DOT said via Twitter that the flood barrier is being built to ensure that there is at least one safe way to travel into Myrtle beach.
