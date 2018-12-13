Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said an Upstate pastor has died after he was struck on the side of I-26 on December 8, as he was trying to help his wife, who was stranded in the median during winter weather.
The coroner's office says 60-year-old Tony J. Didway of Giles Drive in Boiling Springs was on I-26 westbound Saturday near the 27 mile marker when he was hit.
Troopers said Didway was trying to assist his wife in another vehicle that was stranded near Old Georgia Road when another car struck his wife's vehicle, which in-turn hit Disway.
According to the coroner, Didway was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where treatment was attempted, but Didway was pronounced dead on Tuesday December 11.
The coroner's office says Didway's death was not reported immediately out of respect for the family while organ procurement was completed. Didway was an organ donor.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he has asked the SCHP to list Didway's death as weather-related.
"The road conditions at the time of the crash were snow covered and based on the facts presented, they have agreed to report as a weather related death," Clevenger stated in an e-mail.
Didway was the former pastor at Lifespring Church in Boiling Springs, according to his son, Nate Goodway. Goodway said Didway retired from Lifespring but was pastoring at West Columbia First Church of God at the time of his death
Lifespring will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, December 15, at 3:30 p.m.
The church is located at 1641 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.