ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old woman has been charged after they say she drove her car into an elderly couple's home Saturday night.
According to troopers, Rebecca Carroll was driving a Chevy Impala on Central Road near Wardlaw Road heading northbound.
Troopers say Carroll's car veered left of center, and continued traveling off the left side of the roadway. Her travels stopped when she slammed into the side of a home.
Two elderly people were injured as a result of the car colliding with their house.
Troopers say the couple was transported to Greenville Memorial hospital with, thankfully, non-life threatening injuries.
Carroll was arrested and charged with Felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm.
She is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
