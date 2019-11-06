GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said US-276 near Poinsett Highway in Greenville is now open after a crash left a portion of the roadway closed Wednesday afternoon.
Though details on the crash itself are limited, troopers say it occurred around 4:34 p.m. Injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
