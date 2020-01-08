ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a van driver has died after their van overturned over a bridge this morning near Due West.
Troopers say the driver of the 2006 Ford van was traveling south on SC-201 around 10:45 a.m. when the vehicle went across to the left side of the roadway. At that point, SCHP says the van struck a bridge and overturned, killing the driver inside.
The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.