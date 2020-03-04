Taylor Crisp

Taylor Crisp, 21, reportedly led deputies on a chase and then crash on March 4, 2020. He's since been charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights. 

 Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Wednesday morning. 

Troopers say Taylor Crisp led the chase onto Stillhouse Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. 

Miraculously, troopers say Crisp was not injured in the accident. 

He's since been charged by Spartanburg County deputies with reckless driving and not stopping for blue lights. 

