SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Wednesday morning.
Troopers say Taylor Crisp led the chase onto Stillhouse Road when he ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Miraculously, troopers say Crisp was not injured in the accident.
He's since been charged by Spartanburg County deputies with reckless driving and not stopping for blue lights.
