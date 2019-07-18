(FOX Carolina) - Are you interested in becoming a trooper with the South Caroling Highway Patrol? Well, today in Greenville there is an event you might want to be a part of.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are hosting recruitment events across the state all month long and Thursday, one is happening in the Upstate.
At each location, recruiters with the highway patrol will explain each step of the recruitment process and talk about training at the Criminal Justice Academy.
Troopers say no appointment is necessary to attend and no paperwork is required.
Those interested in attending can go to any of the events listed below:
- July 18, Troop 3 - 33 Villa Road, Suite 200, Greenville, SC
- July 22, Troop 5 - 3415 East Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
- July 23, Troop 6 - 597 Old Mount Holly Road, Suite 304, Goose Creek, SC
- July 24, Troop 7 - 1391 Middleton St., Orangeburg, SC
All events run from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. each day.
If you have additional questions, emails can be directed to the highway patrol here.
