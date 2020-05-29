SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a man has died after his car was struck head on by a wrong way driver on Business 85 in Spartanburg County on May 22.
It happened near mile marker three around 3:30 a.m.
Troopers said a Spartanburg man was driving north in a Hyundai when he was struck by a Jeep that was headed south in the northbound lane.
The man was entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The coroner said that man, Dominique Alexander Lennon, 28, of Floyd Road Spartanburg died at the hospital at 10:38 a.m. while in surgery
On May 29, SCHP reported that the driver of the Jeep, Belinda Prince has been arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Prince is now at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Her bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
