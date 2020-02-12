GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a woman has been charged after a crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman on Feb. 6.
Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill says 82-year-old Shirley A. Spencer was killed when her car was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Cedar Lane Road.
According to the SCHP, Spencer was on East Marion Road when she tried to turn onto Cedar Lane Road and her vehicle was hit. Troopers say Spencer was entrapped in her vehicle and died on scene.
The driver of the other car, Heather Elizabeth Stewart, was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
On Feb. 11, Stewart was arrested and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
Troopers said Stewart was charged with reckless homicide.
