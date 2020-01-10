GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a woman was cited for failure to yield after an SUV crashed into a Cherokee County deputy's vehicle on Thursday.
The crash happened just before noon on Frederick Street.
Troopers said a Ford SUV was turning left onto Lipscomb Street when the vehicle was hit by the deputy's 2017 Ford Taurus.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Mueller said both the deputy and other driver were treated and released from the hospital.
Troopers said the driver of the SUV was cited.
