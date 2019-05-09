BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in the Boiling Springs Walmart shopping center parking lot Thursday.
Troopers said a SUV being driven by an 89-year-old male was making a left turn from Highway 9 into the shopping center property when the vehicle struck the woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Just after 6 p.m. troopers gave an update that the woman had passed away.
The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.
