Sylva, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers in North Carolina were called to a fatal collision Wednesday morning along Highway 441 in Jackson County.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:36 p.m. near Camp Creek Road.
Troopers say 26-year-old Malyn Crowe was traveling south on U.S. 441 when she crossed into the north bound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Troopers say Crowe was not wearing her seatbelt and died as a result of the collision.
Troopers say the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
More news: Emergency personnel to participate in Hazmat drills at downtown hospital Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.